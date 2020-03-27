Tom Bradshaw gives verdict on Millwall’s play-off chances

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has said that the squad will be ready for the resumption of the Championship campaign and has admitted that playing games behind-closed-doors would be a major loss for the Lions.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused all professional football in England to be suspended until 30 April at the earliest – with the completion of the season still in serious doubt.

Bradshaw, who has been out of the side in recent weeks, has backed his side to finish in the play-offs, and doesn’t want to see the current campaign voided.

The Wales striker told Millwall’s official website: “We’ve been brilliant this season and we’re two points off the play-offs with nine games to go.

“Everyone at Millwall definitely wants to get the games played. We’re backing ourselves to maintain our form and be one of the fittest squads in The Championship when we go back to playing. We have a work ethic and strong togetherness in the team and we’ll be ready for whenever it resumes.

“Health is paramount, so if it is behind-closed-doors when we return, then there’s more important things in life for everyone. But, the fans are amazing, they have been all season, so they’d be a big loss for us.

“However, we have spirit, drive and great ambition in the team, so if that is the case, those attributes will be more important than ever to win games and keep driving up the table.”

Despite his struggles for goalscoring form in recent weeks, Bradshaw has already notched eight league goals this term and remains on course to achieve his best return in the second-tier, needing just two more in Millwall’s remaining nine fixtures to beat his previous best total, when he notched nine in 2017-2018.

“It’s been a brilliant team effort so far. I’m into double figures but everyone has chipped in. There are three of us above 10, but Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] has five goals and others have scored. It has been a great team season, it’s a great changing room to be involved in and I think we deserve success – so do the fans and the club. We’re all striving to achieve that.”

The Verdict

Bradshaw hasn’t scored in the league since netting in the win over Luton Town on New Year’s Day, but the Welsh international will undoubtedly have a part to play in the remainder of the season.

He’ll be hoping to break his long wait for a goal and produce a similar run to that of earlier in the campaign when scored five goals across four Championship matches.