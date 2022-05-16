Tom Barkhuizen to Bolton Wanderers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Bolton Wanderers are one of three EFL clubs currently weighing up a move for set-to-be released Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen, as per a Patreon report by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Trotters are joined in their pursuit by Derby County, who have just suffered relegation to League One, whilst Rotherham United, who have just been promoted from League One, are also monitoring him.

The 28-year-old, who played over 200 games for the Lancashire outfit, managed just 13 during the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

What do we know so far?

What is known so far is that the aforementioned trio merely hold an interest in the experienced winger, with Ryan Lowe looking to move his Preston side in a new direction.

Barkhuizen’s availability is likely to continue interest over this summer, with the 28-year-old still certainly possessing the ability to operate in the Championship.

Bolton will be looking to compile a squad that can compete for third-tier promotion, with Ian Evatt seeing lots of improvement during his two years as Trotters boss thus far.

Is it likely to happen?

It is certainly an exciting possible destination for Barkhuizen to consider, with Bolton moving in the right direction under Evatt’s stewardship.

Bolton also offers a local option for the 28-year-old to consider, which could play a part in his eventual decision.

However, there is already second-tier interest, which could prove to be a more important factor for the individual, as opposed to an option that is already close to home.

Bolton certainly represents a good opportunity for Barkhuizen, however, interest is set to increase which could diminish the Trotters’ chances.