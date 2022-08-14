Tom Barkhuizen sends message to Derby County supporters as he reflects on club’s latest win

Tom Barkhuizen has taken to Instagram to thank Derby County’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Barnsley.

The Rams backed up their recent win in the League Cup over Mansfield Town by securing all three points at Pride Park yesterday.

Derby went close to opening the scoring in the early stages of this fixture as Louie Sibley’s effort was saved by Brad Collins.

The Rams took the lead in the eighth minute as Conor Hourihane’s cross was diverted into his own goal by Conor McCarthy.

Joe Wildsmith produced a good save to prevent James Norwood from levelling proceedings before Derby doubled their advantage.

Barkhuizen cut the ball back to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who fired a powerful effort past Collins.

Following the break, Barnsley pulled a goal back as Josh Benson’s deflected effort found the back of the net.

Mads Juel Andersen squandered a good opportunity to rescue a point for the visitors as he headed wide in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, Derby climbed up to seventh in the League One standings.

Following his side’s latest win Barkhuizen opted to share a message on Instagram.

The winger posted: “You’re welcome @mendezlaing11.

“Another 3 points at Pride Park.

“Thank you to everyone who came to support us in the heat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Barkhuizen (@tomhbarkhuizen)

The Verdict

When you consider that Derby suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic in the third-tier last weekend, it was always going to be intriguing to see how they would respond to this setback upon their return to league action.

Whereas the Rams did have to cope with some pressure from Barnsley in yesterday’s match, their impressive display in the first-half of this fixture effectively sealed victory.

After netting against Mansfield earlier this month, Barkhuizen produced another promising performance for Derby in this aforementioned fixture.

Having registered a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 against Barnsley, the winger will now be looking to deliver the goods in the club’s upcoming games.

Derby are set to take on Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday before heading to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town on August 20th.

Quiz: The big Derby County summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What year were Derby founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894