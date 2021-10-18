Tom Barkhuizen makes honest admission about his Preston North End future

Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen has admitted that he is in no rush to sort out his contract situation at the club.

The 28-year-old has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Lilywhites despite the fact that his current deal is set to expire next summer.

Barkhuizen finally made his return to action in last Saturday’s clash with Derby County after missing a host of games due to illness.

Having helped his side secure a point in this particular fixture, the winger will now be determined to play a major role for the club as they look to push on in the Championship under the guidance of manager Frankie McAvoy.

Set to face Coventry City at Deepdale tomorrow, Preston will be hoping to seal all three points in this particular fixture.

However, when you consider that the Sky Blues are currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Lilywhites could be in for a tough evening if they fail to step up to the mark.

Making reference to his future, Barkhuizen has admitted that he is not in a rush to sort out a new deal and is leaving his options open at the moment.

Speaking to LancsLive, the winger said: “I am in no rush to make my mind up and I have sat down with Peter (Ridsdale) to tell him that, because what is the point in rushing?

“I am not going to down tools, I’m not going to sack it off because I am not that kind of personality.”

Barkhuizen later added: “If it takes another eight months it takes another eight months and if we don’t get to an agreement we don’t, that’s life.

“If the club decide I have been here for six seasons and it’s run its course then that’s fine; if I decide it is time for a change then that’s fine, we shake hands and leave.

“We will see what happens.”

The Verdict

With Barkhuizen delivering an honest update on his future, it will be intriguing to see what decision the club makes regarding his future next year.

The winger’s immediate priority in the coming weeks will be to reestablish himself as a regular starter for Preston.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, Barkhuizen knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 209 appearances in this division during his career.

By using his wealth of experience to his advantage tomorrow, the winger could potentially help Preston seal a much-needed victory at Deepdale.