Tom Barkhuizen breaks his silence following Preston North End departure

After five-and-a-half years at Preston North End, Tom Barkhuizen’s time at Deepdale has come to an end with the publication of the club’s retained list last week.

The 28-year-old was plucked from League Two side Morecambe in 2017 by the Lilywhites, with then-manager Simon Grayson believing that he could nurture Barkhuizen into a Championship player.

Barkhuizen was able to make the step up instantly, and under Grayson’s successor Alex Neil he barely missed a Championship game in the following seasons, but the 2021-22 season was one of frustration for winger.

Quiz: 24 facts every Preston North End supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was PNE officially founded as a football club? 1870 1875 1880 1885

After featuring just 13 times in the league and suffering from multiple injuries which curtailed his season in January, Barkhuizen was among the crop of senior North End players set to be released this summer, despite Peter Ridsdale stating back in November that the club were in negotiations to extend his deal.

Barkhuizen has already been linked with a plethora of clubs since his release, including Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United, per an Alan Nixon report, and he’s broken his silence since the announcement of his departure last week with a message on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Barkhuizen (@tombarkhuizen29)

“The last 5 and a half years have changed my life and I’ve made some brilliant friends along the way,” Barkhuizen wrote.

“Looking forward to what the future holds this summer. Thanks for the memories.”

The Verdict

Barkhuizen always gave 100 per cent for North End and spoke his mind in interviews, which may have annoyed some at the club, but it showed that he cared.

He was for sure at his best in his first couple of seasons at Deepdale, and who can forget March of 2017 where he scooped the Championship Player of the Month award just two months after arriving from Morecambe?

The last 12 or so months though will have proved frustrating for Barkhuizen, who was moved out to a wing-back position under Frankie McAvoy and he never looked completely comfortable with it.

A fresh start may be what Barkhuizen needs altogether, and he will no doubt find a club that gives him the opportunities he feels like he deserves.