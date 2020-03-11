‘Told too many lies’, ‘Has to step down’ – Many Charlton fans react to supporters trust’s update on meeting with chairman

The Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust has revealed that they believe their scheduled meeting with chairman Matt Southall will go ahead today, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the South London club.

Charlton has been flung into chaos over the past two days following a dispute between Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has led to the latter claiming he will withdraw funds from the club.

Nimer has accused the Addicks chairman of misusing the club’s money to fund his lifestyle and of misleading him by suggesting “everything was on track” when that is in fact not the case.

In a statement published on the club’s official Twitter account, Southall rejected those accusations and claimed that the Syrian businessman has not put any money into the club since the takeover was completed in January.

Despite a contrasting report from the club, Nimer has suggested he will remain in his role as director but that he will stop financial contributions to the club until Southall is removed as chairman.

The financial stability of the club both now and in the future remains in question, with Nimer having made a number of different statements about his intentions.

Following the dispute, the Supporters’ Trust revealed yesterday that they had arranged a meeting with Southall to “put to him the many questions that Charlton fans need to see satisfactorily answered”.

They provided an update on Twitter today, suggesting they believed the meeting was still set to go ahead, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Addicks supporters.

Read the reaction of Charlton fans here:

No matter whether Southall right or wrong his position is now untenable. He needs to be told that. Told too many lies from the off — David Powell (@powelldavid9) March 11, 2020

Southwell has to step.down.abd go — Martinlee783 (@martinlee783) March 11, 2020

PLease bear in mind that you are dealing with a man who takes the fans, and the club, for fools. He deserves nothing but contempt. — Andrew Roth (@Roth1Andrew) March 11, 2020

The only side to take is the side of the football club, its staff and supporters. We are a unique set of fans and we should all support the trust. We have to stick together here. #cafc — Rob Waghorn (@Rob_Waghorn) March 11, 2020

Give him a very hard time & don’t make the mistake for falling for all the lies he is going to tell. — Jane 🐶🐈🦊🦜🐥🐝 (@jay_hp) March 11, 2020

Ask a simple question – why does a chairman who talks about sustainable growth need and want the club to pay for his £12k a month flat? Why does he need a Range Rover? This is relevant when all he can muster is 3 tinpot loans in a window. #wheresthemoneygone — Azhar Khan (@_aak1931) March 11, 2020

Please remember that “not taking sides” doesn’t mean you can’t ask difficult and probing questions, so long as he is given a fair chance to respond. — Martin Pezet (@mpezet) March 11, 2020

Will he show? — Tom_CAFC (@tom_weighton) March 11, 2020