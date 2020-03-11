Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Told too many lies’, ‘Has to step down’ – Many Charlton fans react to supporters trust’s update on meeting with chairman

The Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust has revealed that they believe their scheduled meeting with chairman Matt Southall will go ahead today, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the South London club. 

Charlton has been flung into chaos over the past two days following a dispute between Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has led to the latter claiming he will withdraw funds from the club.

Nimer has accused the Addicks chairman of misusing the club’s money to fund his lifestyle and of misleading him by suggesting “everything was on track” when that is in fact not the case.

In a statement published on the club’s official Twitter account, Southall rejected those accusations and claimed that the Syrian businessman has not put any money into the club since the takeover was completed in January.

Despite a contrasting report from the club, Nimer has suggested he will remain in his role as director but that he will stop financial contributions to the club until Southall is removed as chairman.

The financial stability of the club both now and in the future remains in question, with Nimer having made a number of different statements about his intentions.

Following the dispute, the Supporters’ Trust revealed yesterday that they had arranged a meeting with Southall to “put to him the many questions that Charlton fans need to see satisfactorily answered”.

They provided an update on Twitter today, suggesting they believed the meeting was still set to go ahead, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Addicks supporters.

Read the reaction of Charlton fans here:


