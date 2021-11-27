‘Togetherness’ – Valerien Ismael delivers West Brom verdict after Nottingham Forest draw

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael believes his side punished themselves again by going down to ten men for the third time in six games against Nottingham Forest last night but praised his side’s defensive solidity as he spoke post-match to the Baggies’ media team.

Jayson Molumby was the man to go against Steve Cooper’s men, stopping a counter-attack for his first yellow before jumping in recklessly on Joe Lolley in the 70th minute to receive his marching orders from referee Gavin Ward.

After seeing Darnell Furlong sent off against Fulham and Jake Livermore red-carded in their match at Huddersfield Town last weekend, Albion have put themselves at a disadvantage in multiple games recently, especially against the latter as they were chasing an equaliser at the time.

Quiz: 30 questions about West Brom’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

Thankfully for Ismael’s men, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, and Matt Clarke were able to stay strong in defence to secure a point for the hosts – a result they will be relieved with considering the circumstances – despite coming into the game wanting to win a precious three points.

With this, many West Brom fans will have been feeling mixed emotions, desperate to secure a much-needed victory after dropping points against Huddersfield and Blackpool but seeing their team survive last night after going down to ten men yet again.

This summed up manager Ismael’s feelings after the match, who was disappointed with Molumby’s dismissal but proud of the defensive prowess his side showed during the late stages of the match, conceding just two goals in their last four league outings.

He summarised yesterday evening’s events with Albion’s media team, saying: “Up until the red card we were in control of the game and we didn’t concede any chances to Forest.

“We punished ourselves again.

“When you have been booked earlier you have to manage the challenge and stay with 11 men on the pitch. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.

“The guys worked really well at the end to keep the clean sheet. They showed great togetherness and a great mentality.

“It showed our quality defensively.”

The Verdict:

They may have been solid at the back, but as Ismael went on to point out, they haven’t been clinical enough going forward and the Frenchman can only take a small portion of the blame for that.

At home and as a promotion contender, they ideally would have wanted to dominate possession against Forest, but the likes of Darnell Furlong and Jordan Hugill should have done better with their respective opportunities.

This is why a goalscorer needs to come in during the January transfer window as a higher priority than a creative player, though both would be preferable.

And for the board, this means investing sufficiently in a player that can score regularly, something that won’t be cheap and will be especially expensive if they want to bring in Orlando City’s Daryl Dike.

Scoring nine goals in 19 Championship games under Ismael at Barnsley last term, he’s the sort of player they need at their disposal, but it does feel as though the West Brom hierarchy won’t be targeting a player of his calibre after a window of conservative spending in the summer.