Toffolo starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Sheff Utd

Huddersfield Town welcome Harry Toffolo back into the fold this weekend when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

Toffolo hasn’t featured in the Championship yet this season after testing positive for Covid. However, Carlos Corberan has confirmed that he’s in contention to make his return in this weekend’s Yorkshire derby.

As our graphic below shows, we believe that the left-back will be drafted straight into Corberan’s starting XI given his importance:

He should slot into the wing-back role on the left, allowing Sorba Thomas, who has been deputising for Toffolo, to move over to a more natural position on the right. Ollie Turton would be the man to drop out of the side following Tuesday’s win over Preston.

The rest of defensive unit remains the same after Toffolo’s return. Lee Nicholls will play in goal, with Levi Colwill, Naby Sarr and Tom Lees forming a back-three; Matty Pearson remains a doubt after dizziness, with Corberan not needing to risk him at centre-back.

In midfield, Lewis O’Brien’s return on Tuesday was good to see. He should continue alongside Jonathan Hogg and Scott High.

Josh Koroma is this side’s biggest goal threat, so needs to be in the side. Fraizer Campbell impressed off the bench against Preston, offering more than Danny Ward. He, too, should start.

