Toffolo starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Reading

Huddersfield Town host Reading FC in the Championship this weekend, as Carlos Corberan’s side aim for a third consecutive win in the league.

Success against Preston North End and Sheffield United couldn’t be repeated against Everton in the League Cup during the week, but a positive performance added to the feel-good factor at the John Smith’s Stadium right now.

Heading into the game, there are no fresh selection headaches for Corberan, although he remains without Aaron Rowe, Pipa and Jordan Rhodes.

Below, we take a look at how the Spaniard’s starting line-up could look:

Lee Nicholls will be expected to continue in goal, whilst Corberan is likely to stick with a 3-5-2 system that’s made his side look a lot more solid.

Matty Pearson, Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill should get the nod to start, whilst Tom Lees is pushing them hard for a place in the side.

Harry Toffolo’s return has been a welcome boost and he looks ready for another 90 minutes, which allows Sorba Thomas to play as a right wingback. Out of possession, we will see 3-5-2, but with the ball Town will be more 3-4-3, as Thomas is offered the licence to push forwards.

Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Hogg and Scott High provide real balance in the midfield and should start, although Danel Sinani is beginning to push them hard now, offering a slightly more creative option.

In attack, it should be Josh Koroma and Fraizer Campbell, a pair that bring out the best in each other.

