Todd Kane to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland could be gearing up for a busy summer with reports from London News Online linking them with a move for Todd Kane.

The Queens Park Rangers full-back looks certain to move on this summer after being told that he is free to leave Mark Warburton’s side in search of a new challenge.

Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are also thought to be keen on the 27-year-old, but could he be a good addition for Lee Johnson’s side?

We take a look at Todd Kane and assess whether he’d be a good signing for Sunderland.

Is it a good potential move?

There are certainly pros and cons to this move.

Todd Kane would certainly bring quality to Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side and given that he’s going to be available, it means that he could arrive for a minimal fee.

However given that he’s been something of a disruptive presence in Mark Warburton’s squad, it’s one that should be approached with caution.

Would he start?

Looking at Sunderland’s squad right now, there’s no doubt that Todd Kane would start.

Conor McLaughlin and Max Power have been regular features at right-back this term but will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, while Luke O’Nien is yet to pen a new deal at the Stadium Of Light.

That means that should Todd Kane join the club, he’s likely to be first choice in that vacant right-back role.

What does he offer?

Todd Kane would certainly bring experience.

The full-back has played for a number of clubs including QPR, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, making over 250 appearances in his career so far.

While defence is his natural position, the 27-year-old has also played on the wing, while also playing in central midfield and at left-back meaning that he could also bring valuable versatility to Lee Johnson’s side if a move came off.