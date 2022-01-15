Todd Kane sends six word message to Coventry City fans ahead of trip to Peterborough

Coventry City will be hoping to re-ignite their play-off push when they travel to 22nd placed Peterborough United this afternoon.

The Sky Blues began the season in electrifying form, particularly at the CBS Arena, but without a win in their last six league matches Mark Robins’ men have slipped off the pace a touch.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have been on sensational runs in the last couple of months and have already strengthened their squad in the transfer window, such funds are unlikely to be available for the Sky Blues but with two home games following their trip to London Road, the recovery could be imminent.

Todd Kane has been very productive in a right wing back role this season and will be looking to continue his contributions from wide areas in the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions ahead of this weekend’s action.

Kane posted: “Ready for Saturday’s game VS Peterborough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The T.K (@toddy_kane)

Coventry exceeded all expectations to be involved in an early automatic promotion conversation but after battling relegation for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign, this term has definitely represented progress no matter what angle you look at it.

The Verdict

Kane is not as box office as Ian Maatsen at left wing back for the Sky Blues, but in terms of his influence on the side he brings crucial experience to the table.

He was attached to Chelsea until the summer of 2019 despite not making a senior appearance for the club and therefore gained a lot of EFL experience via the loan system.

Now finally settling down at the CBS Arena, in fierce competition with Fankaty Dabo on the right flank, Kane has a role to play both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

It has been a disappointing last couple of months, there is no getting away from that, but if Coventry can return to the performance levels they showed in the season’s opening stretch, they have a great chance of re-igniting their top six hopes in the coming weeks.