Todd Kane reacts to statistical trend at Coventry City

Todd Kane ranks sixth for chances created per minute in the Championship.

Considering he is a right wing back in a side who have fallen away from the promotion picture since he joined Coventry City towards the back end of the summer transfer window, that is very good going.

Kane’s performances have been so excellent that he has overtaken Fankaty Dabo in the pecking order, the latter being a very reliable defender for the Sky Blues since signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

The Sky Blues have reduced the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just three points in recent weeks as Kane continues to play a key role both in and out of possession.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share his reaction to the personal achievement.

Kane wrote: “Not bad for only playing 17 games.”

To be amongst names like Jed Wallace, John Swift and Fabio Carvalho must be pleasing for Kane who struggled to nail down a starting berth for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship last season.

The move to Coventry has looked like the perfect fit at this stage of his career, as has been the case with a large chunk of the Sky Blues’ additions in recent years.

The Verdict

Technically, as the list is based on chances created per minute played, it does not matter that Kane has only played 17 games because the metric takes that into account.

However, the 28-year-old looks more settled at the CBS Arena than he has anywhere else in his career and continuing to create chances at such a rate will stand Coventry in good stead looking to make a late dash for the top six.

Mark Robins and his recruitment team have done such a sterling job in the last few years, it feels like almost every signing has turned out to be a success and that has played a significant role in their consistent progression, culminating in a realistic shot at the play-offs this season.