Todd Kane makes admission about Coventry City’s fans following club’s defeat to QPR

Coventry City defender Todd Kane has admitted on Instagram that the support that the club’s fans have illustrated this season has been great.

The Sky Blues have managed to produce some memorable moments in the Championship during the current campaign and will be keen to mount a push for a play-off place later this year.

Mark Robins’ side would have been hoping to secure an eye-catching victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

However, the visitors secured all three points in dramatic fashion in this particular fixture.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for QPR in the sixth minute as he slotted past Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The Sky Blues responded to this setback by levelling proceedings in the second-half as Jordan Shipley netted his first goal of the season.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a draw, Albert Adomah sealed victory for QPR in the 88th minute as he headed home from Chris Willock’s cross.

Following Coventry’s meeting with his former side, Kane took to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for their support.

The right-back posted: “@coventrycityofficial great support home and away regardless of results, getting behind their team.

“Love it.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

The Verdict

Despite being put through a rollercoaster of emotions in recent times, Coventry’s fans have continued to back their team and are now dreaming of a potential return to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Set to face Stoke City tomorrow in the Championship, the Sky Blues will be determined to deliver a positive response to their defeat to QPR in this fixture.

Kane could be in line to make his 16th appearance of the season against the Potters after starting in each of the club’s last six league games.

Having provided his fifth assist of the 2021/22 campaign in Saturday’s meeting with the Hoops, the defender may fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally tomorrow.

By securing a morale-boosting victory in this fixture, Coventry could use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings in the coming weeks.