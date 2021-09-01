Todd Kane delivers two-word verdict after sealing Coventry City transfer from QPR

Todd Kane has revealed that he is looking forward to a new beginning after joining Coventry City from Queens Park Rangers on deadline day.

The right-back had fallen out of favour under Mark Warburton at the R’s, so a move away seemed inevitable at some point in the summer window.

And, whilst it came late, it did happen, with Kane agreeing a two-year contract with the Sky Blues after he joined on a permanent basis.

Following the move, the former Chelsea youngster took to Instagram to send a message to his new supporters and he kept it simple with a two-word update as the defender stated he is gearing up for a ‘fresh start’.

The 27-year-old has been a relatively reliable performer over the years, featuring for the R’s and Hull City at this level in recent seasons. So, Mark Robins knows he will have someone who is ready to make an instant impact if he’s called upon.

Kane will now spend the next week or so getting to work with his new teammates as he looks to make his debut against Middlesbrough on September 11.

The verdict

This isn’t the sort of signing that would’ve really excited the Coventry fans but it’s a deal that could work out well for them over the next two years.

The new addition is a decent player at this level and he gives Robins depth in the right-back position, whilst he could also fill in a few other roles if needed.

It was the right time for Kane to leave QPR and, as his Instagram post says, he will now be hoping to make the most of the fresh start he now has.

