Todd Cantwell’s future at Norwich City: What is the latest news?

Todd Cantwell has proven in the past that he can be one of, if not the best player in the Championship – and that’s no doubt why there are plenty of teams sniffing around him.

His future though doesn’t appear to be with Norwich, even though they are now facing at least a season back in the second tier.

With only five Premier League outings to his name last year, despite the talent he has previously showcased, it doesn’t look like things are smooth at Carrow Road right now between player and club. He was sent out on loan to Bournemouth too, where he fared much better given regular action.

With the window now open then, what is the latest on his Norwich future and a potential move away?

The latest side to register an interest in his services appears to be Blackburn according to The Sun. The club, who are now being led by Jon Dahl Tomasson, appear to be keen to snap him up but might not be able to pull off a permanent arrangement for the attacker.

Even if they could seal a loan switch though, it would be much better to have him in the short-term compared to not at all.

Gregg Broughton, who has also worked with Cantwell before according to the Lancashire Telegraph, could have some impact on the deal now he is at Ewood Park.

It’s Rovers who certainly seem to be the frontrunners right now for his signature but plenty of things can change during the transfer window. If the money simply isn’t there, then of course no deal can be done and if another interested party make a move, then he could be swayed elsewhere.

For now, if Cantwell does want to leave Norwich though, the best port of call appears to be another temporary switch away to Blackburn this time. Apart from that, he may have to settle for a stay at Carrow Road as things stand with the player.