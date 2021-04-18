Todd Cantwell issues social update as Norwich City win promotion from the Championship

Norwich City clinched promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking on Saturday afternoon, after both Brentford and Swansea City dropped points.

The Canaries have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and will be delighted to have won promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

It was a frustrating league campaign last season for Daniel Farke’s side, as a dismal run of form saw them drop into teh second-tier of English football.

But they’ve responded in the best way possible, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under Farke’s management.

Norwich were beaten by promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth in their match on Saturday evening, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road, although they were reduced to ten men after 17 minutes, as Dimitris Giannoulis was shown a straight red card.

One player that has played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign so far is midfielder Todd Cantwell, with the 23-year-old making 30 appearances in total for the Canaries this term in all competitions.

Cantwell has chipped in with six goals and six assists for Norwich City this season, and he’ll fancy his chances of adding to that tally as this year’s campaign progresses.

The midfielder took to Instagram after their promotion was confirmed, and labelled Norwich team-mate Teemu Pukki as the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of all time).

Cantwell and his Norwich team are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on second-placed Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test at Carrow Road.

The Verdict:

They’ve fully deserved promotion.

Cantwell has played his part in their promotion-winning season, and it’s good to see him recognising Teemu Pukki’s contribution as well.

The Finnish international has been hugely impressive in front of goal once again for Norwich, and he’ll be hoping he can replicate that type of form next season in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see if any clubs come in for Cantwell during the summer transfer window, as you would imagine that his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.