Todd Cantwell sends strong message after key moment in Norwich City’s draw with Wigan

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has called for VAR in the Championship after appeals for a late penalty were turned down in the 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday.

Right-back Max Aarons was caught late by Wigan’s Tom Naylor in the 88th minute, with the midfielder following through and catch Aarons on the shin after winning the ball.

It has caused plenty of debate on social media as to whether it was a foul or not, as well as bringing up the use of VAR in the Championship.

Cantwell was another who got involved after his teammate was forced off after the tackle, saying on Twitter: “A horror tackle that could of ended with a leg break honestly the championship needs VAR to stop tackles like this!”

A horror tackle that could of ended with a leg break honestly the championship needs VAR to stop tackles like this! https://t.co/D80q3g6kJL — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) August 6, 2022

Cantwell is of course used to VAR, having played in the Premier League over the years, but it is not used in the Football League and there are currently no plans to bring it in, whilst it wouldn’t happen mid-season anyway.

The draw continued a disappointing return to the Championship for the Canaries, who lost at Cardiff City on the opening day.

The Verdict

Still images only tell half the story and in this scenario it’s the same. Aarons is swinging to kick the ball with Naylor naturally following through after a strong tackle and it’s just a coming together.

Sadly, football is a contact sport, but Naylor is first to the ball with Aarons being slightly late with his kick. Sadly, it wouldn’t be a penalty but can understand why a referee may give it.

It certainly doesn’t need the reaction it does from some of the players as this is likely to happen on the training pitch just as much as it would in a game.