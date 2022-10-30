Todd Cantwell sends passionate Norwich City message after win over Stoke City

Todd Cantwell has expressed his love for Norwich City after coming off to change the game during the 3-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was a key player for the Canaries a few years ago but he has had a more frustrating time of things recently and with his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts as to where the attacking midfielder will be playing his football next season.

However, Cantwell still has a big part to play right now, as he proved against the Potters, as his introduction in the 68th minute helped Norwich control the game and they would go on to score twice to effectively put the game to bed.

And, taking to Twitter, the academy graduate touched on the doubts about his future as he revealed how much pulling on the yellow shirt means to him.

“I want to use this opportunity to say no matter my future, this club means so much to me and I’m giving everything I I can to show you all. I’ve never taken for granted wearing this shirt, we are a good match no?”

The verdict

This is a nice message for the Norwich fans to see as it shows how Cantwell cares about the club and he really wants to succeed at Carrow Road.

He certainly made an impact yesterday and Dean Smith will have been delighted with the contribution from the sub, who has to come into his thinking about starting against QPR in the week.

Then, with regards his future, we will just have to wait and see but there’s no reason why a new deal can’t be agreed as Cantwell is obviously open to staying and he still has a lot to offer.

