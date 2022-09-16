Todd Cantwell sends message to Norwich City supporters

Todd Cantwell endured a difficult 2021/22 season where his development appeared to stall with Norwich City and Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old has, for the most part, produced his best level of performance for the Canaries and the versatile attacking midfielder is set to be an important player in the side’s promotion push under Dean Smith this season.

After drawing one and losing two of their opening trio of fixtures in the Championship, Norwich have recovered brilliantly with six wins on the bounce to establish themselves inside the automatic promotion places.

One team who would have been hoping to compete with them at the start of the season is West Bromwich Albion, and they will arrive at Carrow Road on Saturday having won just once in their first nine games of the second tier campaign.

Cantwell took to Instagram to express his emotions regarding the Canaries’ impressive turnaround.

He wrote: “6 on the bounce, continue to build and move forward.

“See you all Saturday.”

Cantwell is in the final year of his deal in Norfolk this season, and Bournemouth decided against taking up an option to buy in his loan spell on the South Coast last term.

The Verdict

It must have been a lot to take in as the Canaries finished 20th in the Premier League last season, but it shows the strength of his character, that Cantwell has bounced back amid intense competition for places under Smith.

There was a period in 2019/20 where it looked likely that Cantwell would stay in the Premier League, even if Norwich did not and the 24-year-old was on the fringes of the England national team, the potential is still there for him to return to those levels and staying put for the time being seems to be his most likely route back to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

A seventh straight win for Norwich could see Steve Bruce dismissed of his duties with the Baggies.