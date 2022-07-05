Todd Cantwell sends message to Norwich City supporters during pre-season

Todd Cantwell has had a very up and down last year or so at Norwich City, and will need to have a strong pre-season to prove himself to Dean Smith.

The 24-year-old was a key player for the Canaries as they sealed the Championship title in devastating fashion under Daniel Farke in 2020/21.

However, their promotion to the Premier League did not go to plan and the Canaries were rooted to the foot of the table for the majority of the campaign, and Cantwell only managed five starts in the top-flight before heading out on loan.

The versatile attacker spent the second half of the season on loan at Bournemouth, who kicked on to finish second and win automatic promotion, but the Cherries have opted against exercising their option to buy Cantwell this summer, putting the 24-year-old in a difficult position with one year remaining on his contract.

Cantwell was in action in the Canaries’ first pre-season friendly this summer, a 4-0 win over his hometown club Dereham, and the former England U21 international took to Instagram to reflect on the match.

He wrote: “It was really special to play on my old stomping grounds, in fact meant a lot more to be than people will think.

“Thanks to all the fans and all the supports who gave me a very warm reception.

“Let’s keep building.”

2022/23 is set to be a very important season for Cantwell, with the 24-year-old potentially approaching a crossroads in his career next summer.

The Verdict

Along with the likes of Kieran Dowell, Danel Sinani and Milot Rashica, supporters will be expecting Cantwell to return to the levels of potency that he displayed in 2020/21, and play an important role in their push for an immediate return from the Premier League.

Norwich won the second tier title in impressive fashion in both 2018/19 and 2020/21, but with Farke and Emiliano Buendia no longer at the club, there are further doubts about their title credentials this time around.

Cantwell appears to be in need of a fresh start, and with one year remaining on his deal and potential still fairly high, interest could arise before the window reaches its conclusion.