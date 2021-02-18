Todd Cantwell reacts to Mark Robins’ comments about him after Norwich’s win vs Coventry

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Coventry City at St. Andrew’s last night.

Whilst the excellent Emi Buendia and clinical Teemu Pukki understandably got the headlines after scoring and creating a goal apiece, Todd Cantwell was another impressive performer.

After a summer of uncertainty, the attacking midfielder remained at Carrow Road, and has shown why he is so highly rated.

Cantwell’s display last night certainly caught the eye of Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, who described him as an ‘unbelievably good player’ when speaking after the game.

And, such praise prompted a response from the Yellows playmaker, as he took to Twitter to return the compliment.

“Very kind words, I wish Coventry City all the best this season. They are class act and a tough outfit.”

The latest defeat for the Midlands outfit continues their worrying form, and they remain 20th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

With Norwich playing the Sky Blues’ relegation rivals Rotherham this weekend, Robins will be hoping for another good display from Daniel Farke’s men.

The verdict

This is a classy response from Cantwell to the manager, and Robins also deserves credit for issuing the praise after the game.

You don’t often see this in the game, so it’s refreshing to see, and there’s no denying that Norwich were outstanding at times last night, with Cantwell playing very well.

The challenge for the midfielder and his teammates is to maintain that over the rest of the campaign, whilst Coventry need points to move clear of the relegation zone.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.