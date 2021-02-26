Todd Cantwell posts inspirational message amid Norwich City winning streak

Norwich City are flying high at the top of the Championship, with the likes of Brentford and Swansea stumbling in recent games to give them an even bigger advantage.

One of Norwich’s biggest influences on the pitch this season has been Todd Cantwell, who has lit up the Championship along with the likes of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons.

It was to be expected with the trio performing well in the league above last season, and they’ve been in top form recently as they look to propel the Canaries back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Cantwell’s stats may not look amazing – three goals and three assists in 21 league outings – but the energy and commitment he brings to the Norwich team cannot be understated.

He’s clearly got a good attitude off the pitch too as he remains level-headed, and he posted an inspirational message to his Instagram story where he details his willingness to win and putting it above any personal achievements he may achieve.

“I honestly couldn’t care less about individual accolades in my career,” posted Cantwell to his Instagram story.

“If I was selfish and wanted this I would play a sport that didn’t require team mates.

“I’m obsessed with being on the winning team and giving my all to achieve success.

“I believe influence can be much greatest measured this way as a pose to statistics.

“I want to achieve as much as I can and will always prioritise winning.”

The Verdict

Cantwell seems like a really grounded individual and his desire to just win football matches instead of gaining any personal honours is very respectable.

Time and time again we will see young footballers not reaching their true potential after being side-tracked by other things or not getting regular game-time, and Cantwell himself could have ended up back in the Premier League this season with no guarantee of playing matches.

But he’s stuck with Norwich – the club whose academy he came through – and he’s going to probably reap the rewards for opting for another season in the Championship.