Todd Cantwell makes transfer admission that will interest AFC Bournemouth & Norwich City

Bournemouth’s January deadline day business certainly surprised many and one addition that almost slipped under the radar was the loan capture of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

With Siriki Dembele, Nat Phillips, Kieffer Moore and Freddie Woodman also all arriving towards the back end of the window, Cantwell was thrown in with the group without as much time to appreciate what an impressive signing he was.

There is an option to buy for the Cherries in the loan deal and Cantwell explained that Scott Parker’s position as manager was the main reason he chose the move to Bournemouth when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I have no shame in saying that I was opting to go abroad.

“It looked like that was where my future lay and I had a couple of really favourable options.

“But with Bournemouth, things just made sense for a lot of reasons: the manager, his stature, what he’s achieved.

“It felt like a really good opportunity to work alongside someone like that.

“I think it was his directness, but also his honesty.

“I probably wasn’t expecting the conversation to go as well as it did, because my head was already set on something else.

“But even with that situation, I explained it to him and he gave me some non-managerial advice, which was something I’ve never really had.

“That made me feel like this was definitely the right place for me to go.

“I felt like there was a genuine feeling that he’s going to help me become a better footballer.

“I’m on board with it.

“The aggressive pressing off the ball, the patience, the structure and obviously the ability to keep the ball when we have it.

“I can’t see that not working in the Premier League.”

It was a surprising choice given the potential Cantwell has shown at Carrow Road in recent years, but with the 24-year-old’s clear belief in Parker and how he will impact his career trajectory, the move makes more sense and the buy clause will likely be triggered if the Cherries kick on to seal automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Cantwell has started seven of the ten league games he has been available for so far, and has definitely added an extra dimension to the Cherries’ attacking contingent.

Parker has incredible depth in attacking areas for the level, but that competition for places should create a good environment to bring the best out of Cantwell, having stagnated in his development under Dean Smith.

Cantwell’s headed to the South Coast with the knowledge that he would be far more likely to be playing in the Premier League next season, with Bournemouth rather than Norwich, and that scenario seems to be playing out as expected.