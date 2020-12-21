Todd Cantwell issues three-word message as things begin to align at Norwich City

Norwich City have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Championship table following Saturday lunchtime’s win over Cardiff City.

Goals from Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell secured the points for Daniel Farke’s side, with AFC Bournemouth’s failure to win later in the day resulting in a handsome lead in the Championship promotion race.

For Cantwell, he’s back in the groove after injury and a summer of speculation.

They are now a thing of the past, with the 22-year-old scoring his first goal of the season against the Bluebirds.

After a place in Infogol’s Team of the Week, Cantwell took to Twitter to deliver a focused three-word message:

Keep moving forward 🤝 https://t.co/D59721ACMG — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) December 21, 2020

Norwich’s attention starts to turn to Christmas now, where they face a tough Boxing Day fixture.

Farke’s side take on Watford at Vicarage Road, looking to put more daylight between themselves and the Hornets, who were relegated alongside them in the Championship last season.

Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley then await either side of the New Year.

The Verdict

Cantwell is such an important player for Norwich.

In many ways, he’s a Premier League player and the speculation linking him back there in the summer impacted him.

Now, he’s shaken that off and things are aligning for him at Norwich.

If he carries on like Saturday, he will be back in the Premier League in a matter of months.

