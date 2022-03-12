Todd Cantwell has message for Derby County supporters after Bournemouth beat Rams

Todd Cantwell has wished Derby County well in their survival bid after his Bournemouth side beat the Rams 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium today.

Great win today for the boys🍒 On a side note I really hope Derby stay up and get back on track, proper club! Up the cherries 🍒 — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) March 12, 2022

The Cherries have been inconsistent in recent weeks but they picked up a crucial three points against Wayne Rooney’s men thanks to a 2-0 win, with the goals coming from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe moving the side back into the top two.

For Derby, it means they failed to close the five-point gap to safety, although they didn’t lose further ground on Reading as they were beaten as well.

And, taking to Twitter, Cantwell had a message for Derby, who he is hoping manage to pull off what would be a miraculous escape.

“Great win today for the boys. On a side note I really hope Derby stay up and get back on track, proper club! Up the Cherries.”

Rooney’s men are back in action during the week as they face a Blackburn Rovers side that are struggling at Ewood Park, and they will be hoping for a favour from Cantwell and his Bournemouth side who take on Reading.

The verdict

This is a nice message from Cantwell and the Derby fans will appreciate it even if they are gutted at losing the game today.

We all know the issues that Derby have and right now it’s much bigger than just whether they can stay up, as they need to find a buyer and they need progress to be made on that front quickly.

But, all Rooney and his players will be focused on is trying to survive and despite defeat today they will still have hope that it’s possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.