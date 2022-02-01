Todd Cantwell from Norwich City to AFC Bournemouth: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

AFC Bournemouth made some eye-catching moves on transfer deadline day in a bid to strengthen their squad for the remaining matches of the 2021-22 season and beyond.

Trailing Blackburn Rovers, who currently sit in second position in the Championship, by a point but having a game in hand on the Lancashire side, Scott Parker went on somewhat of a splurge on the final day of January.

Five players arrived at the Vitality Stadium – Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore joined on permanent deals along with loan moves for Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman.

A real eye-catching one though was the addition of Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who signed on loan with the option to make it permanent in the summer.

Let’s look at the 23-year-old’s switch to the Cherries in more detail and assess if it’s the right one for Bournemouth in their quest to return to the top flight.

Is it a good move?

You have to say that it’s a very exciting move for Bournemouth to bring in a player of Cantwell’s calibre.

Cantwell first came to people’s attention in the 2018-19 season for the Canaries in the Championship but it was in the following campaign in the Premier League where his talents received a greater showcase – there were genuine calls for him to make the England squad after his six goals in the 2019-20 season.

Having been tipped to star in the top flight again for Norwich after his solid season in the second tier last year, Cantwell was dropped by Daniel Farke and new manager Dean Smith hasn’t really given him a chance to the point where the club were happy to put a permanent option in his loan switch.

For Bournemouth though they’re adding someone with creativity and flair – something they may have been missing in the last few weeks in particular.

Will he start?

At one point it looked as though Bournemouth were about to sign three players in the same position in one day with Josh Bowler potentially joining Cantwell and Siriki Dembele.

The Blackpool wide player didn’t sign in the end but the arrival of Dembele from Peterborough does complicate matters somewhat.

Cantwell’s best position is on the left of a front three, but that’s also where Dembele, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe and even Morgan Rogers probably play their best football.

Of course they should all be able to comfortably play on the right flank as well but Cantwell can also play as a number 10 so his versatility could be key here – with what Bournemouth are no doubt paying in terms of wages you’d imagine he will end up being a regular starting figure.

What does he offer?

If given a regular run of games, Cantwell guarantees a certain level of goals from midfield – he scored six times in the Championship last season and the same amount in the Premier League in 2019-20.

In a team that should be very creative like Bournemouth’s, he could really thrive but he needs his confidence back after a tough few months at Carrow Road.

Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore should both thrive from the service he will provide as well, with Cantwell able to deliver a good cross and also displays a good range of passing abilities.