Todd Cantwell from Norwich City to AFC Bournemouth: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

AFC Bournemouth confirmed the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City on deadline day.

The playmaker arrives on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. Cantwell has fallen out of favour under Dean Smith, only featuring eight times in the Premier League all campaign.

Scott Parker’s side are pushing for a berth back into the top flight, but will this addition to the squad help or hinder their chances?

Here, we discuss the ins and outs of this move and if it will favour Bournemouth’s chances this season…

Is it a good move?

This is a very exciting move for all parties. Cantwell has plenty of Premier League experience from his time with Norwich, and he knows what it takes to gain promotion.

He was a key player in two of Norwich’s recent promotions as a creative outlet that made chances for others, but he did chip in with some goals of his own too.

That added dimension could be the spark that Bournemouth have been missing lately, so this could be a very shrewd signing from the Cherries.

Will he start?

Cantwell may not jump straight into the starting side as he adjusts to his new surroundings. But after a few weeks of getting up to speed then it’s highly likely he will be picking up a serious amount of minutes.

Bournemouth have needed another outlet in recent weeks, another source for goals, and Cantwell brings the team just that.

As an option off the bench, he can be transformative, but he will be pushing for starting minutes sooner rather than later.

Cantwell can slot in to the side in either attack or midfield. While he is usually better suited through the middle, he could start out wide in Parker’s system, challenging Ryan Christie’s position in the squad.

He could also just as easily take minutes away from Philip Billing such is the versatility of Cantwell.

What does he offer?

Cantwell offers an exciting alternative for Bournemouth. He has very good link-up play, reads the game well and can do anything with the ball.

The 23-year old scored six goals and earned six assists in Norwich’s promotion campaign last season, if he can replicate that kind of form in the second half of the season then that could make a huge difference to Bournemouth’s fortunes.

That experience will also be crucial. This is a young squad so he won’t be out of place acting as a leader at only 23.