Blackburn Rovers have one of the lower wage bills in the Championship, but there are still some sizable salaries on the books.

Wage bills often offer a good insight towards the potential make-up of the league table, with those capable of having their most prized assets on larger salaries invariably more likely to compete at the top-end.

It's not the case for Blackburn, who are said to have the eighth-lowest wage bill in the Championship, but that only means John Eustace is deserving of yet more credit for having the Ewood Park outfit competing for a top-six spot.

With that in mind, Football League World dives deeper into Blackburn's wage bill and ranks the club's top five earners, as per estimated figures sourced from Capology.

5 Harry Pickering, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi

The club's fifth-highest earner is a three-way tie between Harry Pickering, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi.

The trio are all estimated to be earning a weekly wage of £15,000. Pickering and Ohashi are both set to see their contracts run until 2027.

Yuki Ohashi's estimated Blackburn Rovers earnings, as per Capology Weekly earnings £15,000 Annual earnings £780,000 Total earnings £2,340,000

However, Sigurdsson will become a free agent in the summer unless Blackburn offer fresh terms.

4 Dominic Hyam

Next up, Rovers' fourth-highest earner is Dominic Hyam.

The central defender joined from Championship rivals Coventry City in August 2022, signing a three-year deal which is now set to expire this summer.

Within that deal, Hyam is estimated to be collecting a weekly wage of £16,923.

3 Andreas Weimann

Hyam comes in just shy of Andreas Weimann, who is said to be earning a slightly-higher weekly wage of £17,500 after signing for the club on a one-year deal in the summer.

Like many of Blackburn's higher earners, the ex-Aston Villa and Bristol City attacker is out of contract next year and that will leave Rovers with yet another tough decision to make, given he's now aged 33.

2 Lewis Baker

Weimann isn't earning quite enough to be the second-highest earner at Ewood Park - that goes to Lewis Baker instead.

There is an obvious condition to that, as he's only on loan from Stoke City, and it's not clear just how much of wages Blackburn will be covering as part of the agreement.

He's still taking home the second-highest salary in Eustace's squad, but given the former Chelsea midfielder is hardly a regular at the minute, supporters may be hoping the club are not covering too much of his deal in the Potteries.

1 Todd Cantwell

It's no surprise whatsoever that Todd Cantwell is the top earner at Blackburn.

Rovers pulled a blinder to bring him in from Rangers back in the summer, and Cantwell has repaid that faith ever since. A classy operator at Championship level, Cantwell's quality and pedigree have shone through this term.

He was certainly in the bracket of being a big-name signing, having starred for Norwich during the 2019/20 campaign to earn interest from some of English football's largest clubs.

Related Many will be shocked by former Blackburn Rovers star's ninth-tier drop Few would have expected him to drop so far following the season he had

A player of Cantwell's ability was never going to come cheap, of course, which is why Blackburn are estimated to be shelling out a weekly wage of £30,000.

That sees him rank as comfortably the highest earner in the squad, but it's pretty justified, all things considered.