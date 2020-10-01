Todd Cantwell and Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell was linked with a move to Leeds United over the weekend.

Leeds and Norwich switched places in the league standings at the end of 2019/20, with the Whites embarking on a first Premier League campaign since 2003/04.

And, as transfer speculation bubbles away around the club, they were linked with Cantwell.

What do we know so far?

Cantwell was left out of the Norwich squad on Sunday, as Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth on the South Coast.

That decision coincided with Sunday reports that Leeds were bidding for the 22-year-old who bagged six goals in the Premier League last season.

However, further developments (reported by Phil Hay in a Q&A) played down Leeds’ imminent move for the England youth international.

Additionally, the Sun reported that talk of Leeds’ interest in the midfielder had stemmed from Cantwell’s agent.

He had reportedly told Leeds about a drop in valuation.

Is it likely to happen?

To put things simply: no.

Cantwell is a good player and he’s a midfielder that’s comfortable in the Premier League.

However, Leeds are on the verge of signing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, with the Frenchman set to come in as Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield signing.

The only other area Leeds might look to strengthen from here is their options out wide.

Dan James has been linked and, if a deal is there to be done for the Manchester United winger, Leeds will press for it.

Whilst Cantwell is versatile, he isn’t the option Leeds would go for at this late stage of the window.