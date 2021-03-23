Todd Cantwell and a potential Norwich City exit: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

Norwich City have been brilliant this season, with promotion back to the Premier League now seeming certain.

Whilst Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki may grab the headlines, Todd Cantwell has once again played a massive part in helping the Canaries to the top of the table.

The academy graduate was a real bright spot for Daniel Farke in the top-flight last season, and he has backed that up with another productive campaign.

Such form has caught the eye though, with Football League World exclusively revealing that Newcastle, Leicester and Spurs have all been monitoring Cantwell as they consider moving for the playmaker. Here we assess whether a departure could happen…

What’s the latest?

As touched upon, there is Premier League interest in Cantwell, and that shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

He has been very good for some time now, and at 23-years-old, he still has his best years in front of him, so this could be a shrewd purchase for any of the clubs mentioned.

Of course, Norwich won’t want to sell, whilst it’s hard to see Cantwell pushing for a move as the Canaries will surely be playing in the Premier League next season.

However, money talks, and the hierarchy at Carrow Road are sensible, so if a big offer comes in it will be considered.

Is it likely to materialise?

The only complication for Norwich is Cantwell’s contract situation.

He is approaching the final year of his deal which puts the club in an awkward position. The most obvious solution is a new deal is agreed and Cantwell plays in the Premier League with Norwich. That’s what the fans will want, and you would expect that to happen.

But, if the deal can’t be agreed for whatever reason, then a summer exit becomes increasingly likely. Norwich won’t want to let the player run his contract down, whilst buying clubs may be able to pick him up at a bargain price.

Either way, club and player need to come to a resolution this summer, but a new deal seems the most likely outcome.