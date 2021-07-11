‘Today is going well so far’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh player news

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of winger Olamide Shodipo from QPR, the Yorkshire club have announced.

A graduate of QPR’s academy, Shodipo has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, although he is still waiting for his first goal for the club.

The 24-year-old did however, impress on loan at Oxford in League One last season, scoring 13 and providing three assists in 46 games to help the U’s reach the play-offs.

Now the winger is set to get another chance to impress in the third-tier in the coming months, with it now confirmed that Shodipo has joined Wednesday on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Shodipo becomes the Owls’ second signing of the summer, with central midfielder Dennis Adeniran having completed a move to Hillsborough on Saturday, following his departure from Wycombe earlier this summer.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Shodipo’s arrival, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Today is going well so far. Welcome on board Mide! 💙🦉💙 — Matt Glossop 🦉💙 (@Jinja_Owl) July 11, 2021

Good business Wednesday 🔵⚪ All the best @midesho — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) July 11, 2021

Top signing 👏🏼 🔵⚪️🦉 — Gareth Leitch 🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gazzal_owl) July 11, 2021

Now this is news I want to wake up to surrounding my club 💙 — Ben Fox (@Foxy1405) July 11, 2021

What a signing boys — Kian🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KiboSWFC) July 11, 2021

Another good signing 💙🦉 — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) July 11, 2021

what a player — cam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cwsw02) July 11, 2021

WHAT A SINGING OMDS HAHA I LOVE THIS CLUB — ™ (@iorfaaaa) July 11, 2021