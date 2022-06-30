Tobias Figueiredo shares message with Hull City supporters after sealing move

Tobias Figueiredo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Hull City’s supporters after sealing a move to the MKM Stadium.

As confirmed by the club’s official website earlier this week, the defender has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at Hull until 2024.

Following Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League, Figueiredo was released by the club as they opted against offering him fresh terms.

During the previous campaign, the defender made 26 appearances for the Reds in the second-tier while he also represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for Forest’s three play-off fixtures due to the presence of Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall and Steve Cook, Figueiredo will be determined to make a bright start to his spell with Hull.

The Tigers are set to face Bristol City at the end of July when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

Making reference to his move to the Championship outfit on Instagram, Figueiredo has admitted that it is an honour to be part of the Hull’s history and has promised that he will give us all during his time at the club.

The defender posted: “It’s a new day, it’s a new start.

“And it’s an honor to be part of the Hull City’s history.

“It’s a challenge that fills me with pride.

“I can promise maximum dedication, maximum commitment, maximum professionalism.

“Anyone who knows me knows that in every match, in every training session, in every moment, I leave everything on the pitch for my team, for my teammates, for my club, for the fans.

“Together we will live many happy moments.

“Together we will win.”

The Verdict

With Figueiredo clearly keen to make a positive impression at Hull, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to maintain his consistency over the course of the upcoming campaign.

In the previous term, the defender made 1.5 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per fixture as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the Championship.

Having made 112 second-tier appearances during his career, Figueiredo knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

By forming a partnership with Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin in the heart of Hull’s defence, Figueiredo could help the club reach new heights later this year.