Toal, Darcy, attacking options: The latest Bolton Wanderers news headlines you might have missed

Bolton Wanderers had a good season last year under Ian Evatt, although they will feel disappointed not to have made it to the play-offs having narrowly missed out.

However, Evatt is keen to add to his side in preparation for the new season and go into the campaign with a side who are able to compete right at the very top with promotion on their minds this summer.

The Whites have done some good work so far although there is still areas where improvements can be made.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest news to come out of Bolton Wanderers.

Eoin Toal

With Evatt looking to add to his defensive options, the club have been interested in the signing of Toal from Derry City.

Last week Bolton made a move for the 23-year-old but their bid was rejected by the Irish club.

The Bolton News have reported though that Evatt’s side aren’t giving up in their pursuit and a delegation are travelling to Derry City this week to try and negotiate a deal between the two sides.

Given the player’s contract expires at the end of the calendar year, it seems as though a deal could still be struck in this case so the Irish side don’t lose out completely on their player.

However, Bolton will have to further state their case to Derry to try and sort a deal out.

Ronan Darcy

Darcy first made his Bolton debut in 2019 but since then he has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the squad.

The 21-year-old has had various loan spells away from the club and despite being under contract with the club until 2023, he has been able to join Swindon Town on trial having played in a pre-season game for them.

Furthermore, Evatt told Manchester Evening News that they are willing to let him go elsewhere if there is an opportunity to play regular first team football as that is what the player wants for his own career.

Having made just 35 senior appearances, you can understand this standpoint and whilst Evatt feels he could develop through their B team, it is not what the player wants for his career.

Strikers

The Whites have made a fair number of additions to their strike force of late with Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson having signed in January as well as having Dapo Afolayan, Elias Kachunga and Amadou Bakayoko on the books for next season.

As a result, Evatt has told The Bolton News that he doesn’t see his attacking options needing any further additions this summer.

The boss admitted that the more players you have in a side, the harder is becomes to keep everyone happy and therefore he looks at his attacking options as being strong enough for the season ahead.

Providing his current players can show their worth on the pitch next season and continue to contribute in the ways they did last season then you don’t see this being a downfall of Ian Evatt’s side next season.