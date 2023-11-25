Highlights Ruben Neves' move to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 20 was a surprising transfer, leaving Champions League football for the Championship.

Neves' impact on Wolves was immense, with his ball-striking ability, creativity, work rate, and leadership playing a crucial role in their success.

He continued to flourish in the Premier League, with impressive stats and contributions that helped lead Wolves to European adventure and unexpected finishes. It's a shame that he is now playing in the Saudi Arabian league instead of further developing his talent in the elite leagues.

Ruben Neves' arrival at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2017 sent shock waves through the Championship as, at 20-years-old, he ditched Champions League football for the second division in a £15m transfer.

The Portuguese international was in the headlines during his time at Porto for all the right reasons, as he became the youngest player to start as captain in the UEFA Champions League at just 18, and then he also became the youngest player to make 50 appearances for the club.

So it was no surprise that there was a complete shock throughout European football that one of the most promising players on the continent had left to join a club that had just finished in 15th in the Championship, with no sniff of getting back into the top division.

They soon went up, though, as the season Neves joined Wolves they finished first on 99 points under Nuno Espírito Santo, which is the club's highest-ever in the second tier and emphasises why he is arguably the best-ever Championship signing.

Just how good was Neves for Wolves?

One of the main reasons why Neves joined Wolves was because of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, who was an advisor to the club's Chinese owners, as well as the fact he was joining up with his former coach Nuno.

They probably didn't realise how much they were going to hit the jackpot though, as Neves' impact was more than just mere statistics - although they were nothing short of impressive.

In 42 games in the Championship, he scored six goals with all of them from outside the box, showcasing his ball-striking quality - including a Goal of the Season against Derby County.

His creativity, work rate, defensive contributions and leadership were vital to Wolves' success and his influence redefined the benchmark for what a transformative signing could achieve in the second division of England.

This was clear to see when you watched his talent on the pitch, but the stats during that season exemplified it, as according to Sofascore, he averaged 2.3 tackles per game, 8.6 accurate long balls, as well as winning 4.7 duels per 90 minutes; the perfect mix of any combative midfielder.

He was a machine in the middle for Wolves and Nuno rightly built his team around a talent that was too good for the division.

How much did Neves continue to flourish in the Premier League?

Ruben Neves stats in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 35 4 3 2019/20 38 2 2 2020/21 36 5 1 2021/22 33 4 2 2022/23 35 6 1

Neves carried on showing this in the Premier League, which further emphasised why he was such a coup for the second tier, as overall, for Wolves he played 253 games, scoring 30 goals.

His game improved due to the better opposition. He had to up his game and he did exactly that in his first season, leading Wolves to an unexpected seventh-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League since 2012.

Related Journalist makes Wolves transfer claim on Southampton star Che Adams Moxley has given his verdict on how good Adams could be for the Midlands club.

They ended up going on a European adventure, advancing to the Europa League quarter-finals the season after, as well as, yet again, finishing in seventh place - something Wolves fans could have only dreamed of years prior to him joining.

He was the catalyst for such success in so many ways. Therefore, it is a shame that the now 26-year-old is playing in the Saudi Arabian league for Al-Hilal, instead of continuing to develop into one of the best midfielders in European football.