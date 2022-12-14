“To see how he is being treated is a bit sad” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit discusses potential January move for 28-y/o

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are doubts about the future of Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson as he approaches the final six months of his contract.

The versatile Scotsman has been an important figure for the Owls over the years but his influence on the side has reduced somewhat in the current campaign, as he doesn’t always get in the XI.

Therefore, it has been suggested that a return to Hearts could be on the cards in the New Year.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Callum explained why Paterson should be given more opportunities by Darren Moore to help the promotion push this season, so he wouldn’t encourage a January transfer.

“Every team needs a player like Paterson in my opinion. I think that you’ve got somewhere there who who really cares about the club. He always gives 100% and that’s very important – and to see how he is being treated is a bit sad to be honest.

“But, there are players ahead of him and I wouldn’t be surprised if he left because he’ll be wanting that first-team football. With Hearts, it’s the club he loves.

“I think he should be playing more than he is, I think he hasn’t been managed the best over the course of the season so far, an example of that is Derby when Darren Moore played Alex Mighten ahead of him and I don’t think that was the right decision.

“I think that may have made Paterson not as happy as he should be, he’s stopped celebrating when he scores goals and for me that’s a sign that he’s not happy at the club.”

The verdict

The value of Paterson was shown at Exeter where he came on to get the crucial equaliser to help the team and he’s someone who does a good job in several positions.

So, most would surely agree that selling him in January would be the wrong decision from a football perspective, with Moore already admitting he wants him to stay.

But, his contract situation means a sale could happen and if he’s not happy then it may be worth letting him go. It promises to be an interesting January for Wednesday and this will be a big decision for the club.

