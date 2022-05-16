“To make them better long-term” – Nedum Onuoha delivers next QPR manager verdict

Former QPR defender Nedum Onuoha believes that his former club should look to appoint a younger coach following the departure of Mark Warburton, in conversation with Sports Mole.

Warburton, who took charge of the R’s in 2019 with the London club in 18th, helped to progress the club in his three-year stint at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR spent much of last season operating within the Championship play-offs, however, a drop-off in form meant that they eventually secured an 11th-placed finish.

Issuing his verdict on how his former club should approach the appointment of their next coach, Nedum Onuoha told Sports Mole: “I think [QPR] need a younger coach who is going to turn some of these younger players into something closer towards the finished article, to make them better, to make them better long term and to be building.

“I think it’s going to be tough for them (next season), but it depends on their strategy. I think within the last 10 years at QPR, their strategy has changed. There have been times when they have thrown a lot money at it, other times when they’ve pulled it away and have gone a bit younger.

“If they were close to the Championship playoffs, they’d invest that bit more in senior talent, people who could maybe take them over the line, but I’m hearing that going forward that’s not going to be their strategy.

“I think they are going to [target younger players] and I think they are looking for the longer term version of QPR. If that’s going to be one that pushes for promotion, fair enough, but I don’t think [promotion is] going to be seen as a priority anymore going forward.”

The verdict

The logic is certainly there for a younger manager to come in and take charge at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the project at hand certainly appearing to suit an up-and-coming manager.

Not only do the R’s possess a youthful and energised squad, but they also possess players that suit the modern-day shift that has seen more and more teams deploy a three-at-the-back formation.

When considering a younger manager for a job of this magnitude, it is important that patience is afforded to them, similar to the situation playing out in South Wales with Russell Martin and Swansea City.

An approach for a younger manager would show the club’s dedication to ensuring progress with the longer-term in mind.