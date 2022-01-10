‘To have such a talent in your ranks’ – Derby join Birmingham in race for Premier League attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are keen on Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Diallo has been linked with a move to Birmingham City and Feyenoord but his priority is understood to be to stay in the UK.

So, would the winger be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

If Derby could seal a deal for Amad Diallo, then for me it would be an absolutely incredible piece of business by the club.

It might not be a permanent deal but to have such a talent in your ranks for the second half of the campaign would be a huge boost to the Rams – and if he can find a level of productivity with regular football too, then it could even help them steer clear of relegation.

Diallo is highly regarded even since before he made the move to Man United. He hasn’t had much chance to shine yet and if he could get regular match action at Pride Park, then it would be beneficial to both player and club. He’s certainly got bags of potential, so if that can be realised more in the Championship with Derby then it would be one of the steals of the window.

Of course, this all depends on if he can live up to the heady heights and expectations that are on his shoulders. On paper though, this move looks a steal for Derby.

Declan Harte

Amad Diallo was set to go out on loan in the Summer to Dutch club Feyenoord. But for an injury late in the window, he’d likely still be there. However, their loss could be Derby’s gain this January.

Diallo arrived at Man United with very few professional minutes under his belt but for an astronomical fee considering that lack of experience.

However, in the few moments, he was given under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the talent was clear to see.

The highlight was an inventive header against AC Milan in the Europa League, but he has shown a willingness to stay wide, an ability to beat his man and a creative spark that could all be a big game-changer for Derby.

This would also be beneficial for the player to gain more experience at a professional level because there is very little chance he starts many games under interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the second half of this season.

Chris Thorpe

I think he’d be a fantastic addition for them, but of course, it all depends on the takeover.

Diallo is a player who needs more exposure to senior football and Derby are a side who can definitely offer him that.

He is arguably someone who could also play higher than the Championship in my opinion.

The Rams need all the players they can get, so I think they need to prioritise getting a deal for the club to be sold as soon as possible.

This signing would definitely kick off a new era in a brilliant way.