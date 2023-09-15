Highlights Leicester City plan to hold contract talks with midfielder Hamza Choudhury after the summer transfer window to secure his future at the club.

Choudhury is in the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent if no agreement is reached.

The decision to potentially renew Choudhury's contract shows that Leicester value him as a useful asset, particularly in the Championship, but his future beyond this season remains uncertain.

Leicester City are planning contract talks with midfielder Hamza Choudhury following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the Foxes are hoping to tie down the 25-year-old to a new deal to keep him at the club beyond his current contract.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his Leicester deal, so could depart the club next summer as a free agent if no agreement is reached before then. Any failure to come to an agreement could also see the Championship side look to cash-in on his remaining value in the January transfer window.

Choudhury spent last season out on loan with Watford, making 36 appearances for the Hornets as they earned an 11th place finish in the table.

Should Leicester City look to renew Hamza Choudhury’s contract?

Carlton Palmer believes that it is a sensible decision to keep the player following the team’s relegation from the Premier League.

The former midfielder has claimed that Choudhury would likely have been sold if the club had remained in the top flight, but that he is a useful asset to the squad in the second tier.

“Leicester are looking to tie down Hamza Choudhury to a new contract,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Hamza, who spent last season on loan at Watford, would have been sure to depart the club should Leicester have retained their Premier League status.

“However, in the Championship, where the games come thick and fast, you need a big squad to compete at the top end of the table.

“And the manager, [Enzo] Maresca, has stated he is very much part of the plans for this season, in an attempt to regain their Premier League status at the first attempt.”

Choudhury has featured three times in the Championship so far this season, coming off the bench on each occasion.

The 25-year-old is very much considered a secondary option in Maresca’s side, as they look to compete for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all ahead of Choudhury in the pecking order at the moment.

Leicester have made a positive start to life in the second tier, winning four of their first five league games.

The team is currently third in the table, just one point behind league leaders Preston North End.

It remains to be seen whether Choudhury will sign a new deal to remain with the Foxes beyond this campaign.

Next up for Maresca’s side is a clash at home to Southampton on Friday evening.

Can Hamza Choudhury be an important player for Leicester City this season?

Choudhury finds himself down the pecking order and unable to get regular minutes in the team.

Palmer is right to point out that he can be a solid rotation option for the club this season, which makes him a useful asset to the first team squad.

A new contract is not too surprising as the Foxes are trying to protect the value of an asset that they have.

But if Leicester do gain promotion this year, then it would not come as a surprise to see him still leave the club next summer anyway.