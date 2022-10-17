“To be respected and admired” – Paul Heckingbottom shares glowing verdict of Sheffield United individual

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is set to undergo a Hernia operation during the World Cup break after struggling with the issue for quite some time.

The Blades forward, who has been in excellent form during the early stages of this season, is expected to be available for selection at Bramall Lane up until when Championship football comes to a temporary halt next month.

The 26-year-old has netted five times in 11 league appearances thus far this season and he will certainly have the golden boot in his sights as the season progresses.

Praising the forward’s character when addressing the injury that McBurnie is handling at the moment, McBurnie told The Sheffield Star: “To be fair to Oli, he always puts himself out there. That tells you the type of character that he is.

“He is always prepared, even if it’s not always in his own best interests, to try and help the team and I think that’s to be respected and admired.”

The verdict

McBurnie has enjoyed some excellent form with the Blades during the early stages of this campaign, meaning it is no surprise that he is willing to soldier on.

Evidently a character that a manager loves to have in his side, McBurnie’s footballing ability and mindset makes him a really valuable asset for Heckingbottom and Co.

It will be interesting to see if McBurnie would be available straight after the World Cup-enforced break, or whether it may take a little bit more time for him to recover.

Up until then, the Blades will be hoping to get back to the form they displayed nearer the start of the campaign.