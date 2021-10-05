‘To be honest with you’ – Ipswich Town player was unsure over club future

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has today revealed to TWTD that he was unaware of whether he would remain at the club over summer.

The 21-year old made the jump up to the first-team squad back in 2019 and has accumulated a number of appearances for the Tractor Boys so far without being a regular in the side.

He’s since spent time out on loan in pursuit of more EFL action, having joined Cambridge United twice for two separate stints and then Grimsby in the second half of last campaign.

It was during this time with the Mariners when he was unsure of whether or not his time at his parent club may have been coming to an end. Speaking to TWTD, he said: “To be honest with you, I went to Grimsby in January and then I got injured, so I knew I only had another year with Ipswich if the club decided to take up their option on me.

“Also, I had never met the gaffer before so I was a bit apprehensive about the big changes that everyone knew were coming in the summer. I had no idea what was going to happen.

“The gaffer had never seen me train, never mind play, so I didn’t know what to expect.

“But when I went to see him and he said the club was going to take up their option I was very pleased and since then things have worked out pretty well to be fair.”

During his time at Grimsby, he managed to make six more appearances and he has since returned to Ipswich and featured most recently for the Tractor Boys in their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

It looks then like El Mizouni had nothing to worry about and boss Paul Cook clearly has plans for the midfielder, having opted to keep him at the club.

The Verdict

Idris El Mizouni hasn’t exactly been gifted ample opportunity to prove exactly what he is about in League One, with the Tunisia man struggling to play too often for his current club. However, when given the chance to impress, he has certainly shown that there is some talent there.

Let’s not forget that the midfielder is also only 21-years old. He was thrust into the main squad at a young age and still has plenty of time to improve, gain the experience needed to grow and become an important player for Paul Cook and the Tractor Boys.

With age definitely on his side and the club looking like they plan on utilising the player a bit more, it could end up being a good season for El Mizouni – and he’ll certainly hope so too.