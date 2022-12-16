“To be honest..” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Baggies eye Aston Villa transfer deal

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion returned to Championship action on Monday night as they beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The Baggies went into the World Cup break winning their last three games in the league, beating Blackpool, QPR, and Stoke City, respectively.

Despite a tricky start to life as Baggies manager, Carlos Corberan looked to have gotten some of his ideas across to his new players as the results started to pick up.

Now that the January transfer window is only a matter of weeks away, Corberan will be identifying targets that he would like to bring to the club.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month, claimed that one player West Brom were keen on is Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

The report stated that the Baggies as well as Norwich City are both interested in signing the 18-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.

In light of this news, here at FLW, we asked West Brom fan pundit Matt if his club needs a new centre-back in January amid the Bogarde rumours.

He told FLW: “To be honest, I don’t think Albion need a new centre-back. We went through a stage where we had six centre-back’s, playing with a back three I understand as you do need an option for every position.

“However, it’s like a complete overhaul; we’ve still got Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, and Kyle Bartley. Then we signed Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly in the summer; both can play there, and then we’ve got Townsend, who can play there as well.

“Plus there is Kean Bryan, who is the forgotten one; if he’ll ever play and come back from injury, we’ll see. But no, I don’t think we need what would be a seventh or eighth centre-back, especially when he’s a young guy on loan; I don’t think we do.”

The Verdict

This is correct; Albion seem to be well stocked in the central defensive area, with regular players starting in that position, plus they have players who can fill in if need be.

It’s unclear what funds are available to West Brom this January, but whatever is available may be better spent in areas like midfield and attack.

Corberan may want to add more creativity to his side in the middle of the park and maybe add another striker in to help attackers Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant. Therefore, signing a centre-back this summer doesn’t really need to be a main priority for Corberan and co.