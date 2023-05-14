Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray insists he has no knowledge of whether Jobe Bellingham will join the club, as the Birmingham City youngster was spotted at the Stadium of Light.

Will Jobe Bellingham leave Birmingham?

The 17-year-old midfielder, who is the younger brother of Dortmund star Jude, is the latest highly-rated youngster to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, and he has been involved in the first-team this season.

However, there are doubts about his long-term future, with a host of clubs having been linked with the teenager, including Sunderland.

With sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all having worked at Blues, it’s thought the Black Cats will look to capitalise on that to try and win the race for Bellingham.

Whilst it’s unclear what the youngster will decide to do, he was pictured at Sunderland as they beat Luton Town in their play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday.

Naturally, Mowbray was quizzed on the potential transfer, but he made it clear to Chronicle Live that his focus is only on what happens on the pitch.

“It's not part of my remit. I'm the head coach, so I don't get involved too much in who we might sign. One of my coaches is very close to the Bellingham family, he talks on national telly about his big brother at Dortmund, so maybe he's come to watch a big game because his season has finished. I don't know the answer [why Bellingham was at the game]. It's not something I am really privy to, to be honest.”

Big decision awaits Bellingham

This was always going to be a story, because the fact that Bellingham was spotted at Sunderland would add fuel to the rumours, and it now seems as though he could make the move to Wearside in the summer.

With over a year left on his deal, an agreement would have to be reached with Blues, but this would no doubt be a coup for Sunderland, as Bellingham is regarded as a top talent, and there are not many players who are 17 and featuring in the Championship.

Mowbray is understandably playing things down, as he will only be concentrating on the play-offs, but it will be interesting to see what happens with Bellingham in the next few weeks. However, the appeal of the Black Cats is obvious, as he knows the staff members, and they’re a club that has shown they will give youth a chance.