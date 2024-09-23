Regan Poole is very excited about the news that Portsmouth manager John Mousinho's contract has been extended.

It was announced on Friday that both the Pompey boss and the club's sporting director Rich Hughes had their pre-existing long-term deals extended.

The two of them helped Portsmouth to win promotion to the Championship last season, ending the side's run of being away from the second tier since the 2011/12 campaign.

Michael Eisner, the club's chairman, said, on the dual extensions: "John and Rich have done great things together for Pompey.

"They are totally aligned to our long-term strategy and both possess the enthusiasm, talent, intelligence and expertise to bring more success to Portsmouth Football Club. I’m very excited for this extension and looking forward to seeing more magic from them."

Regan Poole on John Mousinho's contract extension

Eisner isn't the only one that is happy about the former Oxford United defender's new deal with the club. Regan Poole, who was one of Mousinho's marquee signings from last summer, has stated that it came as good news to him and the rest of the playing staff when they heard that the boss had agreed fresh terms with the team.

"It’s brilliant news," said Poole via The News. "They are a huge part of the success of this football club. There’s a good belief in the two of them and it’s good for stability.

"It’s nice for all of us, because we love playing for the gaffer and working with Rich as well. We just want to repay the faith they have shown in us all and do as well as we can for him. Hopefully we can now go ahead and do that.

He added: "To be honest, we feel like the gaffer is here for the long term. We felt like that even before he signed the contract. But having that news just cements it for everyone. We know he’s with us and Rich is with us along the way."

Portsmouth's return to the Championship hasn't started as well as they would have hoped. They were dealt a tough set of fixtures to start the new season, including five games against teams that have been in the Premier League in the last five seasons in their opening seven league matches.

They are just one game away from finishing this tough run, having lost in the dying stages of their game away at Burnley on Saturday.

Three points is all Pompey have managed so far. They sit 23rd in the league but should still feel optimistic given the easing of the standard of their upcoming competition, at least on paper.

2024/25 Championship standings Team P GD Pts 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

Poole, who has only just returned from a major knee injury that he suffered last November, has admitted that it's been a tough start to life in the Championship for Mousinho, Hughes and the players, but is happy to see the manager and sporting director be rewarded, despite the winless campaign so far.

"It’s been a frustrating start this season, but they are being repaid for everything they built and achieved last season. They believe he’s the man to take us forward - and we all believe that, too."

John Mousinho and Rich Hughes deserved their contract extensions

As well as more long-term security for them both, new deals for the pairing should come with a better pay package; one that has been well-earned.

As a first time manager, the job that Mousinho has done to rebuild this team into one that bossed League One and seemingly has a good chance of surviving in the second tier is remarkable.

Hughes' contributions may not be so obvious. His behind the scenes work may not bring him as much credit as the manager gets, but he certainly deserves plenty of it. Their recruitment has been really strong in recent times; Poole is a prime example of that.

The faith shown by Eisner and the Welsh defender in both of them is certainly valid, and it's nice to see their efforts be validated by well-deserved new contracts.