‘Title now please’ – Many MK Dons fans react to club transfer news

MK Dons have announced the signing of Max Watters on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old joined The Bluebirds from Crawley Town in January after scoring 13 times in 12 starts for The Reds.

Watters, who started his career in non-league football with Thurrock, made three appearances for Cardiff in the Championship last season, making one start during that time.

Prior to joining Crawley, Watters spent two years with Doncaster Rovers, however, he found first-team opportunities hard to come by, and he was subsequently sent on loan to several non-league clubs.

Watters was then released by Doncaster at the end of the 2019/20 season and tried to pave his way back into football with trials at Maidstone United, Bromley, and Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 22-year-old was eventually picked up by League Two club Crawley Town whilst trialling for Maidstone.

Watters is a willing runner and will look to get in behind defences with his intelligent moving and timely runs into space. Watters averaged a goal every 79 minutes with Crawley before sealing a move to Cardiff in January of this year, proving to be a very handy scorer of goal.

League One provides Watters with a fresh test but it is an opportunity to help MK Dons in their pursuit of breaking into the top half of the table whilst showing Cardiff that he will be ready when his loan ends.

