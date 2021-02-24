Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Title charge’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmed player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of ex-Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo, the club have confirmed.

Sanogo makes the switch to Yorkshire having been a free agent since his release from French side Toulouse at the end of last season.

As well as Arsenal, the Frenchman has previously played for South London sides Crystal Palace and Charlton, although he never managed to score for the Eagles, and found the net just three times in eight appearances for the Addicks.

Huddersfield have been struggling for goals in the Championship this season – with Josh Koroma their current top goalscorer in the league with just six, meaning Sanogo will be hoping to bolster their strike department, although the 28-year-old has managed just a handful of goals in Ligue 1.

Are you Huddersfield Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Terriers quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

Who did Huddersfield Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season?

Whilst the transfer window closed earlier this month, due to being unattached, Sanogo’s able to sign for the Terriers, although the deal is pending international clearance.

If the ex-Arsenal frontman is granted international clearance, he’ll be hoping to make his Terriers debut in their home game with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Here’s how the Huddersfield faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the striker’s arrival:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Title charge’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmed player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: