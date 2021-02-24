‘Title charge’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmed player agreement

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of ex-Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo, the club have confirmed.

Sanogo makes the switch to Yorkshire having been a free agent since his release from French side Toulouse at the end of last season.

As well as Arsenal, the Frenchman has previously played for South London sides Crystal Palace and Charlton, although he never managed to score for the Eagles, and found the net just three times in eight appearances for the Addicks.

Huddersfield have been struggling for goals in the Championship this season – with Josh Koroma their current top goalscorer in the league with just six, meaning Sanogo will be hoping to bolster their strike department, although the 28-year-old has managed just a handful of goals in Ligue 1.

Are you Huddersfield Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Terriers quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Huddersfield Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Brentford Luton Town Norwich City Reading

Whilst the transfer window closed earlier this month, due to being unattached, Sanogo’s able to sign for the Terriers, although the deal is pending international clearance.

If the ex-Arsenal frontman is granted international clearance, he’ll be hoping to make his Terriers debut in their home game with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Here’s how the Huddersfield faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the striker’s arrival:

Can't wait to add him to our physio table! #htafc pic.twitter.com/sbnYmu1cb6 — DC (@dcarter_23) February 24, 2021

Aren’t we desperate. I’m pleased it’s another body in but end of season n he’s not ready, feb 24th when we all knew this situation 6 months ago — Andy Mortby (@andymortby) February 24, 2021

Title charge — Joseph Hobson (@JoeHobb0) February 24, 2021

A prolific striker – just what we need! — DS!! (@daveswithy) February 24, 2021

Lowball signing of someone who won’t play more than 10 games this season because we’ve let one of our main targets join Luton who’s subsequently scored and won man of the match on his debut. Everything about the club stinks at the minute. #htafc https://t.co/e043jJP9Zu — Marcus (@Marcus_htfc) February 24, 2021

Not got a prolific goal scoring record to say the least so confused as to how he ‘fits the bill’. Having said that, I don’t think it can do any more harm him being here than him not, at least there’s that option now. Still not over last nights performance though. #HTAFC https://t.co/7FLC3Dh5k4 — Hotline Htafc (@HotlineHtafc) February 24, 2021