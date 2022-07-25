Tino’s role, Everton man on the radar, rivals swoop for Sarr: The latest Huddersfield Town news headlines you might have missed

Huddersfield Town begin the Danny Schofield era officially on Friday evening when Burnley visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

All eyes will be on West Yorkshire as the EFL season starts and Huddersfield look to dust themselves down after Carlos Corberan’s shock departure earlier in the summer.

It’s going to be a big week building up to the clash with Burnley, with plenty bubbling away over the weekend.

We attempt to run you back through the headlines that you might’ve missed in the last couple of days here:

Tino’s role

Towards the backend of last week it was confirmed that Tino Anjorin would be returning to Huddersfield on a season-long loan from Chelsea, arriving back at the John Smith’s Stadium with unfinished business after last year’s spell in blue and white.

Commenting on Anjorin’s arrival back in Huddersfield, Schofield claimed that he felt the Chelsea loanee could be a “difference-maker” for his side in the Championship.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group today, as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch,” Schofield explained as part of his reaction to the club’s official media.

There was also some reaction from Anjorin, as well as a photo of him in Huddersfield third kit posted on the player’s Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faustino Anjorin (TINO) (@faustinoanjorin)

Matty Pearson injury worry

Huddersfield had two friendlies over the weekend, facing Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers as they concluded their pre-season schedule.

Worryingly, Pearson lasted only 10 minutes of the clash with Bolton and was then seen leaving the ground in a protective boot.

He was set for a scan on the injury, which presumably puts his involvement in Friday’s clash with Burnley in doubt.

Ellis Simms linked

It’s been reported by Alan Nixon that Huddersfield have joined Millwall in the race to sign Everton’s Ellis Simms this summer.

Simms, 21, is an exciting forward who has scored 17 goals across the last two seasons whilst on loan with Blackpool and Hearts.

Reports claim that he could cost around the £500k mark this summer with Everton willing to sell.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Huddersfield Town facts?

1 of 25 Ollie Turton signed from Blackpool True False

Sarr set for Reading FC

Naby Sarr was one high-profile name on Huddersfield’s retained list, with the centre-back leaving the John Smith’s Stadium after two seasons at the club.

It’s been reported by Football Insider that the towering defender is set to link up with Reading FC for the new season.