Southampton are expected to be raided for some of their star players this summer following relegation to the Championship, with first-team stars such as James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters and Armel Bella-Kotchap linked with exits.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Paul Onuachu and Che Adams have also been touted with moves away, with all the players having varying degrees of personal success with the Saints.

One individual that could have potentially gone somewhat under the radar though is Valentino Livramento, who missed almost the entirety of the 2022-23 season through injury.

Livramento was a surprise star for the south coast club in 2021-22 after signing from Chelsea, who included a buy-back clause in the deal to take him to St Mary's Stadium.

The right-back appeared 28 times in the Premier League that year but his campaign ended abruptly in April 2022 when he ruptured his ACL, leaving him sidelined for nearly a full year.

The 20-year-old eventually made his comeback in April 2023 in an under-21's game before featuring twice as a substitute at the back end of last year's Premier League, but now finds himself a Championship player following Southampton's relegation.

Despite his year-long layoff, there is still interest in a young player this summer that is looking to get back to how he was performing over 12 months prior.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Valentino Livramento?

Surprise reports emerged last week that Newcastle United were looking to bring Livramento to St James' Park, with a £15 million figure quoted by The Telegraph that the Magpies wanted to spend on the youngster.

Winger Ryan Fraser was also offered to the Saints as makeweight to bring the fee down, but talks have stalled recently and the latest update from Chronicle Live is that Newcastle are ready to pull out of any deal as Southampton want north of £30 million for the full-back.

Another club keen are Livramento's former side Chelsea, who included a buy-back clause but also a sell-on in the deal that saw him depart Stamford Bridge two years ago.

The Daily Mail claim that the Blues have been in negotiations with Southampton regarding Livramento, in a deal that would see the youngster loaned back to the club for the 2023-24 season so he could get regular game-time in the Championship.

What is Valentino Livramento's stance on a transfer this summer?

If Livramento gets his way though, then it appears that he will not be signing an agreement with any other club in the summer months.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, Livramento isn't keen on departing Southampton anytime soon, especially to clubs that will not be able to guarantee him game-time.

Newcastle of course have Kieran Trippier at right-back whilst Chelsea have another England international in the form of Reece James, and Lyon's Malo Gusto is arriving as his deputy from Lyon for next season.

Chelsea's buy-back clause is said to be worth £38 million for Livramento but he could still turn the move down, so it appears that we will see him as a major part of Russell Martin's side at St Mary's Stadium this season.