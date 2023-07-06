Southampton right-back Tino Livramento is a wanted man by both Newcastle United and Chelsea following Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

As is the case with any relegated club, high profile players are linked with an immediate move to Premier League clubs looking to strike a somewhat cheaper deal, and the Saints have been no exception with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters and, indeed, Livramento all having their futures hanging in the balance.

The youngster showed Saints fans plenty of promise in his first season on the South Coast, featuring 28 times under then manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, but last season was both dismal for player and club as a long term injury saw him miss almost the entire season as Southampton were relegated.

Despite this, the 20-year-old is wanted by his former club, Chelsea, under the new management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Here is what we know so far about Tino Livramento's links with a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Is a transfer to Chelsea on the cards?

It seemed that Chelsea were in a two-way fight to acquire Livramento's signature along with Newcastle, but recent reports suggest that Eddie Howe's side are prepared to set their sights on other targets if they and Southampton are unable to find a middle ground in behind-the-scenes discussions, despite the Daily Mail reporting that if an offer was to be agreed from both clubs, the full-back would much prefer a move to the North East.

This leaves the door wide open for Pochettino, who is looking to rebuild Chelsea after a well-documented disaster of a Premier League campaign last time out, but must do so under stricter regulations after the previous two transfer windows saw the club spend in excess of £600m.

Southampton are reported to have given Livramento a valuation of up to £38m, but there is a current clause in his contract which benefits Chelsea more than any other potential suitor.

Having swapped Stamford Bridge for St Mary's two seasons ago, the Blues have a reported buy-back clause within a similar region of funds, which is said to be considerably more than the amount Southampton paid to acquire Livramento two summers back of £8m, as per the Daily Star.

What is the latest with Livramento's future?

The aforementioned report from the Daily Mail suggests that if Livramento was to be re-signed by Chelsea, the club would include a clause to send the highly-rated defender back on loan to the Saints as Russell Martin's side look to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking. However, this isn't a scenario the young full-back is particularly keen on, as it means Pochettino's side wouldn't be able to promise regular game time in the short-term.

The same could be said if he was to join Newcastle, as both clubs have a current England international as their first choice in the forms of Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

Livramento has been reportedly reluctant to leave Southampton as speculation about his future ramps up, as they may be the only club which could offer the 20-year-old first team football every week whilst still having three years left to run on his current contract.

It looks set to be a fascinating transfer saga which will play out in the coming days and weeks as the full-back's immediate future remains very much up in the air.