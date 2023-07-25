Southampton have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their relegation to the Championship.

Russell Martin has been placed in charge of the task of earning promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The former Swansea City boss has already made a number of additions to his first team squad this summer.

The likes of Ryan Manning and Shea Charles have arrived as fresh faces at St. Mary’s ahead of the new term.

However, speculation still surrounds key figures at the south coast club.

What is the latest news surrounding Tino Livramento’s Southampton future?

The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia may not be with the team for much longer given the number of clubs interested in their services.

Another player that could soon be on his way out of the Saints is Tino Livramento.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of the defender…

Newcastle step up interest

It has been reported that Newcastle United are ready to step up their interest in the 20-year-old.

According to the Guardian, the Saints are close to selling the full back to the Magpies in a deal worth £30 million.

Newcastle are looking to reinforce their defensive options ahead of their upcoming campaign that sees them also competing in the Champions League.

While Livramento missed much of the last year through injury, the full back’s previous performances have still earned him a positive reputation as a promising young player.

Eddie Howe is keen to add Livramento to his ranks, with Newcastle currently leading the race to his signature.

Southampton stance revealed

The £30 million offer has so far not proven enough to sway Southampton towards selling the player.

According to Talksport, that £30 million bid has been knocked back, with an asking price of £50 million placed on the player’s future.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, Southampton are still holding firm in their high valuation of the player.

The Championship side are keen to hold onto the player this summer, so will only consider selling at their asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will approach the Saints with an offer closer to the £50 million valuation, but it is seen as unlikely.

Chelsea interest

Another wrinkle in this transfer saga is the position of Chelsea, who also hold an interest in their former player.

The Blues sold Livramento to Southampton for just £5 million, but inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that allows them to re-sign the defender for a fee worth around £38 million.

According to the Sun, the Premier League side are considering a move to take advantage of that buy-back clause.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently looking to build a new-look Chelsea side after the club suffered a humiliating campaign in which they finished 12th in the table.

The Argentine isn’t short of options on the right flank at Stamford Bridge, that has not stopped the club from weighing up a move for the Englishman.

However, Newcastle remain firmly in the lead in the race to earn his signature at the moment with the Blues’ interest quieting in recent weeks.