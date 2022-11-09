Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters: All the latest Southampton team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Sheff Wed

There is potential for a cup upset this evening as Premier League Southampton prepare to host League One Sheffield Wednesday in EFL Cup action.

The Saints, who are without a permanent manager following the sacking of Ralph Hassenhuttl earlier this week, overcame Cambridge United by three goals to nil in the second round to reach this stage.

Their opponents, Sheffield Wednesday, though, have had to overcome two teams to reach the third round, beating Sunderland 2-0 in the first round back in August, and Rochdale 3-0 in the second.

With that said, it’s a potentially big night for the Owls, and here, we’ve taken a look at the latest Southampton team news in order to determine the players Darren Moore’s side could face at St Mary’s Stadium.

Juan Larios

One player that the Saints will be without is Juan Larios, who picked up an injury at the weekend in the club’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old has featured five times in the Premier League this season and would likely have been given an opportunity to feature this evening were it not for the setback.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Elsewhere, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is also confirmed as missing out for the home side.

The 25-year-old has featured 11 times in the Premier League for the Saints so far this season but has been absent for the club’s last three matches.

The full-back is out with a hamstring injury, and so one assumes he will not return now until after the World Cup break.

Tino Livramento

Fellow full-back Tino Livramento will also miss out on the clash this evening through injury.

The former Chelsea youth player has been out for a while now with a long-term knee injury, and is yet to feature for the Saints so far this season.

It is hoped that the 19-year-old will return to competitive action in the new year.